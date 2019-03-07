

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG (PBSFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2018 net result attributable to shareholders declined 47 percent to 248 million euros from 471 million euros last year.



Adjusted net income for the year was 541 million euros or 2.36 per share, compared to 550 million euros or 2.40 euros per share a year ago.



EBITDA for the year also fell 47 percent to 570 million euros from 1.08 billion euros last year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 4 percent to 1.01 billion euros from 1.05 billion euros in the prior year.



Revenues for the year declined 2 percent to 4.01 billion euros from 4.08 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, revenues grew 1 percent.



From financial year 2018, ProSiebenSat.1 will pay out 50 percent of adjusted net income as dividend, compared to the previous payout of 80 percent to 90 percent.



Therefore, the company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board have proposed a dividend of 1.19 euros per share for the financial year 2018, compared to 1.93 euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, ProSiebenSat.1 expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 22 percent to 25 percent.



As previously announced, ProSiebenSat.1 said it expects a decline in Group adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2019 will be limited to a mid-double-digit million amount compared to the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX