

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) reported a loss before tax of 550 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a loss of 28 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 12.0 pence compared to a loss of 1.2 pence. The Group noted that its statutory loss before tax arose primarily due to significant acquisition related items, most of which arise from GKN. Adjusted operating profit was 847 million pounds compared to 279 million pounds. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was 13.3 pence compared to 9.8 pence. The annualised adjusted diluted earnings per share were 13.8 pence, up 41% on Melrose adjusted diluted earnings per share last year.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was 8.60 billion pounds compared to 2.09 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted revenue was 9.10 billion pounds compared to 2.09 billion pounds, last year.



The Group noted that its statutory and adjusted results for the year ended 31 December 2018 only include eight months of trading for GKN, whilst the prior year did not include any results for GKN.



Annualised adjusted results in the year ended 31 December 2018 show revenue of 12.25 billion pounds, an operating profit of 1.095 billion pounds and a profit before tax of 886 million pounds. Annualised adjusted EPS were 13.8 pence, for the fiscal 2018. Excluding the positive impact of the unwind of the loss-making contracts provision, the adjusted results show an operating profit of 784 million pounds, the annualised adjusted results show an operating profit of 1.00 billion pounds and an EPS of 12.5 pence.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 3.05 pence per share making a total of 4.6 pence for the year, an increase of 10% in line with its progressive annual dividend policy. This will be paid on 20 May 2019 to those shareholders on the register at 5 April 2019.



