STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release07 March 2019

Invesco Markets III plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the second quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:

Announcement Date: 7thMarch 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: 14thMarch 2019

Record Date: 15thMarch 2019

Payment Date: 21stMarch 2019

While the prospectus for Invesco Markets III plc states that dividends, if payable, are to be paid on the last business day of the month following the dividend announcement the dividends payable in this instance are to be paid on 21 March 2019, within two weeks of the Announcement Date. Any changes to future dividend payment dates will be notified in advance of the date on which dividends will be paid.

Fund Currency Dividend

per share Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673 USD 0.3931 Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE0032077012 USD 0.3149 Invesco S&P500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class

ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99 USD 0.3043 Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44 USD 0.1801 Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98 EUR 0.1353 Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37 USD 0.1339 Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11 USD 0.1199 Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23LNN70 GBP 0.1045 Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68 USD 0.0991 Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02 USD 0.0880 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8S39 USD 0.0859 Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D9240 USD 0.0445 Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8X81 EUR 0.0410 Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98 EUR 0.0193 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF

ISIN :IE00B23D9570 USD 0.0026

Enquiries:

Invesco +44 2070653897