Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.03.2019 | 09:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Markets III Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 7

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release07 March 2019

Invesco Markets III plc

Dividend declaration

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the second quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:

Announcement Date: 7thMarch 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: 14thMarch 2019

Record Date: 15thMarch 2019

Payment Date: 21stMarch 2019

While the prospectus for Invesco Markets III plc states that dividends, if payable, are to be paid on the last business day of the month following the dividend announcement the dividends payable in this instance are to be paid on 21 March 2019, within two weeks of the Announcement Date. Any changes to future dividend payment dates will be notified in advance of the date on which dividends will be paid.

FundCurrencyDividend
per share
Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673		USD 0.3931
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE0032077012		USD 0.3149
Invesco S&P500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99		USD 0.3043
Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44		USD 0.1801
Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98		EUR 0.1353
Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37		USD 0.1339
Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11		USD 0.1199
Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNN70		GBP 0.1045
Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68		USD 0.0991
Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02		USD 0.0880
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8S39		USD 0.0859
Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9240		USD 0.0445
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8X81		EUR 0.0410
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98		EUR 0.0193
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9570		USD 0.0026

Enquiries:

Invesco +44 2070653897


