Invesco Markets III Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 7
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release07 March 2019
Invesco Markets III plc
Dividend declaration
The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc have declared the following dividends for the second quarter of the financial year to 30 September 2019:
Announcement Date: 7thMarch 2019
Ex-Dividend Date: 14thMarch 2019
Record Date: 15thMarch 2019
Payment Date: 21stMarch 2019
While the prospectus for Invesco Markets III plc states that dividends, if payable, are to be paid on the last business day of the month following the dividend announcement the dividends payable in this instance are to be paid on 21 March 2019, within two weeks of the Announcement Date. Any changes to future dividend payment dates will be notified in advance of the date on which dividends will be paid.
|Fund
|Currency
|Dividend
per share
|Invesco US High Yield Fallen Angels UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BD0Q9673
|USD
|0.3931
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE0032077012
|USD
|0.3149
|Invesco S&P500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - USD Class
ISIN :IE00BWTN6Y99
|USD
|0.3043
|Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BYYXBF44
|USD
|0.1801
|Invesco EURO STOXX High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BZ4BMM98
|EUR
|0.1353
|Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BLSNMW37
|USD
|0.1339
|Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BDZCKK11
|USD
|0.1199
|Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNN70
|GBP
|0.1045
|Invesco S&P 500 VEQTOR UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00BX8ZXS68
|USD
|0.0991
|Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23LNQ02
|USD
|0.0880
|Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8S39
|USD
|0.0859
|Invesco Dynamic US Market UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9240
|USD
|0.0445
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8X81
|EUR
|0.0410
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D8Y98
|EUR
|0.0193
|Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF
ISIN :IE00B23D9570
|USD
|0.0026
Enquiries:
Invesco +44 2070653897