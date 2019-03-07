

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT declined to 103.7 million euros from last year's 112.3 million euros. The EBIT margin stood at 12 percent, down from 13.4 percent a year ago.



Draeger increased net sales by 3.7 percent to 865.9 million euros from 835.3 million euros in the prior year. Net sales net of currency effects grew 5.8 percent.



Order intake for the quarter increased 11.9 percent to 755.3 million euros from 686.4 million euros last year.



For fiscal 2018, net profit plunged to 34.9 million euros from last year's 98.5 million euros. Draeger Value Added for the Group was negative at 26.5 million euros, compared to positive 70.7 million euros last year.



Under the dividend policy of Draeger, at least 10 percent of Group net profit is to be distributed as dividends. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will therefore propose a dividend of 0.19 euro per preferred share and 0.13 euro per common share at the annual shareholders' meeting on May 10. This is compared to last year's 0.46 euro and 0.40 euro, respectively.



Looking ahead, Draeger expects to achieve net sales growth net of currency effects of between 1.0 percent and 4.0 percent in fiscal year 2019. Dräger is experiencing tailwind from its high number of orders on hand at the start of the new fiscal year. The company anticipates an EBIT margin of between 1.0 percent and 3.0 percent, compared to 2.4% in 2018.



Stefan Dräger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, said, 'We will work on our competitiveness in the years ahead, especially in the medical business.We will restructure this division in order to increase efficiency as well as processes and in this context also adapt our organisation.... Thereby we will become considerably more profitable again in the medium term..'



