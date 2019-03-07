ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces pricing of Bond Issue

Luxembourg, 7 March, 2019 - ArcelorMittal("the Company" or "the Issuer") completed yesterday the pricing of its offering of US$750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.550% notes due 2026 (the "Notes").

The proceeds to ArcelorMittal (before expenses), amounting to approximately $745 million, will be applied towards repayment of existing debt including the $1 billion outstanding under a $7 billion term facilities agreement entered into in connection with the proposed acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited through a joint venture with Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation.

The offering is scheduled to close on March 11, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

