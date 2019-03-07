GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Requests Tellurium Re-Analysis of Select 2018 High Grade Drill Core Samples at the C.O.D. Vein - Southern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it has requested tellurium re-analysis of select drill core samples from the Fall 2018 diamond drill program at the Gold Drop Property, located in southern British Columbia. The Fall 2018 drill program was conducted at the C.O.D. Vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. Multiple drill core samples from drill holes COD18-67 and COD18-70 exceeded the upper 500 grams per tonne (g/t) analytical limit for tellurium. These samples returned high grade values for gold and silver. These samples will be re-analyzed to determine tellurium grades. Highlights from the Fall 2018 drill program include (News Releases of January 11 and 18, 2019):

COD18-67: 129 g/t gold & 1154 g/t silver over 7.28-meter core length

COD18-70: 107 g/t gold & 880 g/t silver over 6.90-meter core length



The 2018 Fall diamond drill program tested the COD vein. The program followed up on results from previous 2018 diamond drilling at the southern extension of the COD vein. The highlights of the 2018 Fall drill program are drill hole COD18-67 which intersected 129 g/t gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28 meters core length and drill hole COD18-70 which intersected 107.5 g/t gold and 880 g/t silver over 6.90 meters core length (News Releases of January 11 and 18, 2019). Intersections for 2017 and 2018 diamond drill holes at the C.O.D. vein include the following (please refer to the Company's website for News Releases announcing these results):

Hole ID Interval Length Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) Te (gpt) COD17-14 16.03 4.59 38.64 COD18-3 2.1 14.62 150.2 102 COD18-26 1.4 10.3 1.09 0.24 COD18-32 1.51 3.67 67.2 30.4 COD18-33 2.98 8.65 47.6 37.3 COD18-34 3.41 6.16 72.4 31 COD18-37 3.95 8.23 67.36 38.53 COD18-45 2.05 50.15 375 COD18-46 1.47 54.9 379 COD18-49 1.47 9.52 118 72.2 COD18-54 1.66 7.6 60.2 34.1 COD18-61 1.38 5.29 32.4 31.4 COD18-63 1.17 28 424.7 150.4 COD18-67 7.28 129.11 1,154.90 COD18-68 2.76 8.77 85.4 56.3 COD18-69 7.46 5.76 67.9 61.2 COD18-70 6.9 107.5 880

Fourteen drill core samples from the high-grade gold and silver intersections of drill holes COD-18-67 and COD-18-70 returned greater than the upper analytical limit of 500 g/t for tellurium during initial analysis (four acid ICP-MS analysis by ALS Canada Ltd. in North Vancouver). As a result, the tellurium weighted average grade for these intersections could not be determined. The Company has requested ALS Canada Ltd. to re-analyze these samples for tellurium.



Tellurium (Te) remains as one of the rarest elements on earth. Tellurium production has been a by-product of copper and gold mining. The production is limited, estimated to being on the order of 800 metric tonnes per year. According to the USGS total production for 2007 was 107 Mtonnes.

Up to recently, the sole use of tellurium has been alloying of other metals to increase the machinability of copper or to decrease the corrosive action of sulfuric acid on lead.

The most significant modern use of tellurium is the Cadmium-telluride (Cd-Te) photovoltaic solar cells. These solar cells are the forefront of solar power. One gigawatt (GW) of Cd-Te, at current efficiencies, would require approximately 93 metric tons of tellurium. These cells have the smallest carbon footprint and the shortest energy payback time of all solar cells. The efficiency of technology is constantly improving and the Cd-Te now takes up 5.1% of worldwide PV production.



In the C.O.D vein system the tellurium occurs as a soft silver-grey telluride mineral. The telluride mineral is a Silver-Tellurium-Gold alloy speculated to be sylvanite. Whenever this mineral is observed in the drill core the interval has elevated silver, gold and tellurium values.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

