

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat Plc. (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communication services, reported that its fourth-quarter profit after tax declined 13.1 percent to $29.1 million from last year's restated $33.5 million.



Adjusted profit after tax for the quarter was $26.2 million, compared to $26.1 million last year. Adjusted earnings were flat with the year-ago period at $0.06 per share.



EBITDA rose 14.6 percent to $190.6 million from $166.3 million a year ago.



Group revenue for the quarter grew 7.6 percent to $378.7 million from a restated $358.1 million last year.



Inmarsat said that a 2018 final dividend of 12 cents per share will therefore be proposed to shareholders, in line with the 2017 final dividend. Shareholders will be asked to approve the final dividend payment at the Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2019.



The company also said it will continue to provide shareholders with the option of a scrip dividend alternative for dividend payments, and will review this approach on a regular basis.



Looking ahead, Inmarsat's board said it remains confident about the future prospects and outlook for the Group.



The company affirmed its outlook for mid-single digit percentage revenue growth on average over the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, with EBITDA and free cash flow generation improving steadily. The company forecasts cash capex of $500 million to $600 million per annum for 2019 and 2020.



The company now projects 2019 revenue, ex Ligado, of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.



