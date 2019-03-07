

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) reported that its profit before tax for fiscal year 2018 rose to $61.2 million from $46.6 million last year.



Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent Company $55.8 million or 9.05 cents, compared to $29.0 million or 4.71 cents in the prior year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 44 per cent to 10.86 cents from last year.



Eric Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, said, '....We remain well positioned for future growth, enabling our customers to accelerate time to market and increase their service quality at lower operating costs and we are confident for further progress in the year ahead.'



Revenue for the year grew to $476.9 million from $454.8 million in the prior year.



The company noted that its board is confident that the Group will continue to see steady profitable growth in 2019, leveraging technology platform to meet demand whilst adopting a balanced approach to driving efficiency and investment to support growth agendas. Therefore, it expects the cost base, as a percentage of revenue, to remain broadly constant looking forward.



The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend for 2018 of 2.73 cents (2.08 pence) per share which, together with the interim dividend of 1.76 cents (1.34 pence) per share paid in September 2018, brings the full year dividend to 4.49 cents (3.42 pence) per share. This is a 10 per cent increase compared to the full year dividend for 2017. In sterling terms this represents an increase of 14 per cent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX