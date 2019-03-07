

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended on a tepid note Thursday as OECD cut its global growth forecasts again and the U.S. trade deficit surged to a 10-year high in 2018, despite more than two years of President Trump's 'America First' policies.



U.S. private sector job growth also moderated in February, keeping investors cautious ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day and the monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday.



China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 4.32 points or 0.14 percent to 3,106.42 as Huawei Technologies filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government for banning its equipment from certain networks in the United States. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.89 percent to close at 28,779.45.



Japanese shares hit one-week low, dragged down by banks and chipmakers. The Nikkei average ended down 140.80 points or 0.65 percent at 21,456.01 after hitting as low 21,402.12, its lowest level since Feb. 28 earlier in the day. The broader Topix index shed 0.84 percent to end at 1,601.66.



Advantest dropped 2.5 percent, Tokyo Electron lost 3 percent and Sumco Corp fell more than 6 percent, tracking overnight declines among their U.S. peers.



Chipmaker Renesas Electronics plunged 14.6 percent on news it will halt work temporarily at 13 of the company's 14 production facilities.



Lender Mizuho Financial Group declined 1.5 percent after slashing its full-year profit outlook. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial fell 1.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial gave up 1.8 percent.



Australian markets eked out modest gains despite heavy selling in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 18.30 points or 0.29 percent to 6,263.90 after ending at a six-month high the previous day. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 17.40 points or 0.28 percent at 6,344.20.



Scandal-hit National Australia Bank gained 0.8 percent after naming its new chairman. Westpac edged up 0.3 percent while the other two big banks ended marginally lower on speculation over a possible RBA rate cut.



Mining heavyweights BHP shed 0.7 percent and Rio Tinto slumped 4.8 percent on going ex-dividend. Manganese miner South32 dropped 1.8 percent.



Energy stocks ended mixed as oil nudged higher, drawing support from OPEC-led output cuts and the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran.



On the data front, Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$4.549 billion in January, a government report showed, exceeding expectations for a surplus of A$2.90 billion.



Retail sales rose seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month on month in January, coming below expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent, while another report showed the construction sector in Australia continued to contract in February, albeit at a slower pace.



Seoul stocks hit six-week low as investors fretted about slowing global growth. The benchmark Kospi fell 9.81 points or 0.45 percent to 2,165.79, extending losses for a fifth straight session.



New Zealand shares briefly touched a record high before finishing off the day's highs. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 22.36 points or 0.24 percent to 9,437.36.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell for a third consecutive session as data on private sector job growth and trade balance disappointed investors and reports emerged that Pyongyang may be rapidly rebuilding the test facility that it pledged to dismantle.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX