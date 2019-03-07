sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,26 Euro		-0,20
-0,49 %
WKN: 547030 ISIN: DE0005470306 Ticker-Symbol: EVD 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,161
40,199
11:51
40,16
40,20
11:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTS EVENTIM AG & CO KGAA40,26-0,49 %