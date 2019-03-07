Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-07 / 09:30 *PRESS RELEASE* *CTS EVENTIM pools its Live Entertainment forces in pan-European promoter network 'EVENTIM LIVE'* · EVENTIM LIVE comprises 26 promoters that organise 27 festivals and more than 5,000 live events a year, with approximately ten million visitors in ten countries · New structure facilitates planning and organisation of international tours and offers artists a 'one-stop shop' for comprehensive Live Entertainment services · Advantages for network members and their partners include central services, knowledge sharing, and consistent, joint approach to the market · Promoters' entrepreneurial independence remains intact · Head Office in London planned Munich/London, 7 March 2019. CTS EVENTIM, a leading international Ticketing and Live Entertainment provider, is combining its promoter activities into a new unit. The group's currently 26 promoters, which organise a total of 27 festivals and some 5,000 live events with ten million visitors in ten countries each year, will become part of the 'EVENTIM LIVE' network. With this step, the company is responding to the needs of a growing number of artists who increasingly expect their Live Entertainment partners to offer cross-border touring opportunities with tailor-made solutions from a single source. CTS EVENTIM CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg commented: "EVENTIM LIVE offers artists of all genres the most convenient access to the largest possible audience in Europe. Anyone who plans their performances with one of our promoters gains access to a unique network that transcends national borders. EVENTIM LIVE combines international reach with local know-how, entrepreneurial spirit with financial solidity, and the biggest festivals in Europe with the most exclusive club concerts. Together with my promoter colleagues, I look forward to offering all artists even better services of all kinds for their tours and festival appearances in Europe from now on." EVENTIM LIVE is comprised of all promoters in which CTS EVENTIM holds a controlling majority. To date, these investments have been bundled in the Medusa Music Group. The Managing Directors of EVENTIM LIVE are Klaus-Peter Schulenberg and Dr Frithjof Pils. Being part of the new network gives the promoters access to a variety of services provided centrally by CTS EVENTIM, including in the areas of purchasing and marketing/sponsorship. In the operational event business, they additionally benefit from state-of-the-art software solutions and CTS EVENTIM's data analysis skills and resources: EVENTIM LIVE promoters have tools at their disposal that support them in data-driven tour planning and marketing campaigns, and provide them with validated information about an artist's audience, ticket sales figures, and much more. Dr Frithjof Pils added: "We want to share the benefits EVENTIM LIVE offers its promoters with our customers and partners. Artist representatives who approach a personal contact at EVENTIM LIVE will benefit from our new promoter network in many ways: they can now access 25 other promoters in a 'one-stop shop' - including the option of booking slots at any of our festivals throughout Europe. We also offer them our ticketing solutions in more than 20 countries. And last not least, besides our marketing reach, we also make our various data-based solutions available to them. In this way, we want to help artists reach as many fans as possible with their live performances." In the months ahead, EVENTIM LIVE will be opening a head office in London. On the one hand, it will serve as a central contact point for artists' agents when planning Live Entertainment activities across Europe, and on the other it will support promoters from the EVENTIM LIVE portfolio in their day-to-day and new customer activities. The autonomy of the promoters from CTS EVENTIM's portfolio will not be restricted by the foundation of EVENTIM LIVE. The responsible Managing Directors, most of whom also own stakes in their respective promoter business, will continue to independently manage their companies. *About CTS EVENTIM* CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside', and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. 