Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.03.2019 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2019-03-07Loan1054Coupon3.5 %ISIN-codeSE0003784461Maturity2022-06-01Tendered volume, SEK mln500+/-250Volume offered, SEK mln1250Volume bought, SEK mln500Number of bids3Number of accepted bids2Average yield-0.240 %Lowest accepted yield-0.240 %Highest yield-0.240 %% accepted at lowest yield66.67
Auction date2019-03-07
Loan1061
Coupon0.750 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/-250
Volume offered, SEK mln850
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.513 %
Lowest accepted yield0.513 %
Highest yield0.513 %
% accepted at lowest yield66.67


