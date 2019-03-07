

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, with global growth concerns and uncertainty over trade keeping investors worried.



Investors also looked ahead to the ECB meeting later today for signals whether it would add fresh stimulus into the economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 18 points or 0.34 percent at 5,271 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous session.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot tumbled around 2.5 percent as investors awaited more clarity on U.S.-China trade talks.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent in anticipation of the ECB loan scheme.



Advertising company JC Decaux rallied 3.8 percent after reporting a rise in 2018 profit and lifting dividend.



