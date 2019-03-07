Edison Investment Research - Property - Target Healthcare REIT: Target Healthcare REIT has published interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (H119), providing the detail behind the Q4 NAV update published in January. This showed the portfolio performing well (H119 EPRA NAV total return 4.2%) and good progress being made with deployment of the November placing proceeds. The attractive dividend yield is backed by very long leases, mostly RPI linked, and supported by careful asset and operator selection. We continue to forecast a fully covered dividend in FY20.ISIN: JE00B95CGW71

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...