Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $1.71bn Automotive OTA Updates Market

LONDON, Mar. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Type (Software Over the Air (SOTA) (Map, App, Infotainment), Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) (Telematics Control Unit (TCU), Electronic Control Unit (ECU)), by Component (Controller, CarInfo, Download, Repo Update, Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV), Heavy Vehicles, Defence Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), by Region, Country and Profiles of Leading Companies
The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for ADAS and connected, cars, especially in premium luxury vehicle segments has led Visiongain to publish this timely report.
Increasing automotive digitalisation has inevitably meant that vehicles need regular firmware and software updates to keep pace with latest advances in connectivity but also to update the automotive cybersecurity. Rather that repeatedly recall the vehicle to a garage it is much more economical to perform these updates wirelessly over the air (OTA).
The software OTA updates segment is expected in particular to flourish in the next few years because of growth in the digitalisation and modernization of connected vehicles and increase in sale of passenger vehicles.
Report highlights
• 363 tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis Of Key Players In Automotive OTA updates
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Intel Corporation
• Aptiv PLC
• Microsoft Corporation
• Advanced Telematic Systems (ATS) GmbH
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Airbiquity Inc.
• Fujitsu Ltd
• Lear Corporation
• Continental AG
• NXP Semiconductors N.V.
• Tesla, Inc.
• Garmin Ltd
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Autonet Mobile, Inc.
• Global Automotive OTA Updates Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Automotive OTA Updates Types Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Software OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Firmware OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Automotive OTA Updates Component Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029
• Controller OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Carinfo OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Download OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Repo Update OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Components OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Automotive OTA Updates Vehicle Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029
• Passenger Cars OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Heavy Vehicles OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Defense Vehicles OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Off Road Vehicles Update OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
Regional Automotive OTA Updates Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
North America Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• U.S. Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Canada Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Mexico Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
Europe Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• U.K. Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Germany Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• France Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Italy Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Spain Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Netherlands Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
Asia-Pacific Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• China Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• India Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Japan Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• South Korea Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
South America Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Argentina Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Rest of South America Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
Rest Of The World Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029
• U.A.E. Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• South Africa Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Russia Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
• Others Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029
Airbiquity
Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.
AliOS
Aptiv PLC
Arada Systems
Arity
Arynga
AT&T
ATS Advanced Telematic Systems GmbH
Audi AG
Autonet Mobile, Inc
Blackberry Limited
BMW
BYD Co Ltd
Continental AG
Delphi Automotive PLC.
Denso Corp.
Elektrobit
EnGIS Technologies
Escrypt GmbH
EXO Technologies
Ferrari S.p.A.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Fusion Entertainment
Garmin Ltd
General Motors
Great Wall Motors
Harman Connected Services Corporation
Harman International Industries, Inc.
HellermannTyton Group PLC,
HERE Global B.V
HERE Technologies
Huawei
IMFT
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
Jaguar Land Rover
KUM
Lear Corporation
Libelium
Linamar
Mercedes-Benz
Micron
Microsoft Corporation
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Mobileye
Movimento
Munich Reinsurance America Inc.
Nissan Motor Company Ltd
Nissan Motor Corporation
Nvidia Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
OnStar
Porsche AG
Qualcomm Incorporated
Red Bend Software
Redbend
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rolls-Royce Limited
Rosenberger
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
STMicroelectronics (ST)
Tata Motors
Tesla, Inc.
The Geely Group
Toyota
Trigentic AB
Tuxera Inc.
Valens
Verizon Communications, Inc.
VMware
Volkswagen AG
Volvo
Winchester Interconnect
Wind River
Yogitech
Zigbee
Organisations mentioned
GENIVI Alliance
German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)
Singapore Land Transport Authority
WYDOT (Wyoming Department of Transportation)
