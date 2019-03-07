Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $1.71bn Automotive OTA Updates Market

LONDON, Mar. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Type (Software Over the Air (SOTA) (Map, App, Infotainment), Firmware Over the Air (FOTA) (Telematics Control Unit (TCU), Electronic Control Unit (ECU)), by Component (Controller, CarInfo, Download, Repo Update, Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV), Heavy Vehicles, Defence Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), by Region, Country and Profiles of Leading Companies

• Do you need definitive automotive OTA updates market data?

• Succinct automotive OTA updates market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive automotive OTA updates report can transform your own research and save you time.

The growing automotive industry and increasing demand for ADAS and connected, cars, especially in premium luxury vehicle segments has led Visiongain to publish this timely report.

Increasing automotive digitalisation has inevitably meant that vehicles need regular firmware and software updates to keep pace with latest advances in connectivity but also to update the automotive cybersecurity. Rather that repeatedly recall the vehicle to a garage it is much more economical to perform these updates wirelessly over the air (OTA).

The software OTA updates segment is expected in particular to flourish in the next few years because of growth in the digitalisation and modernization of connected vehicles and increase in sale of passenger vehicles.

If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 363 tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis Of Key Players In Automotive OTA updates

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Intel Corporation

• Aptiv PLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Advanced Telematic Systems (ATS) GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Airbiquity Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd

• Lear Corporation

• Continental AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Tesla, Inc.

• Garmin Ltd

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Autonet Mobile, Inc.

• Global Automotive OTA Updates Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Automotive OTA Updates Types Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Software OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Firmware OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Automotive OTA Updates Component Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029

• Controller OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Carinfo OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Download OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Repo Update OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Components OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Automotive OTA Updates Vehicle Analysis And Potential From 2019-2029

• Passenger Cars OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Heavy Vehicles OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Defense Vehicles OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Off Road Vehicles Update OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Automotive OTA Updates Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• U.S. Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Canada Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Mexico Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

Europe Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• U.K. Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Germany Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• France Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Italy Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Spain Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Netherlands Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

Asia-Pacific Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• China Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• India Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Japan Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• South Korea Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

South America Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Argentina Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Rest of South America Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

Rest Of The World Automotive OTA Updates Forecast 2019-2029

• U.A.E. Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• South Africa Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Russia Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

• Others Automotive Over The Air (OTA) Updates Market 2019-2029

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the automotive OTA updates industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Leading automotive companies

• Automotive OEMs

• Software developers

• Connected car specialists

• Telematics companies

• Electronics companies

• Component suppliers

• Autonomous vehicles developers

• IT companies

• Engineers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/automotive-over-the-air-ota-updates-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Airbiquity

Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A.

AliOS

Aptiv PLC

Arada Systems

Arity

Arynga

AT&T

ATS Advanced Telematic Systems GmbH

Audi AG

Autonet Mobile, Inc

Blackberry Limited

BMW

BYD Co Ltd

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC.

Denso Corp.

Elektrobit

EnGIS Technologies

Escrypt GmbH

EXO Technologies

Ferrari S.p.A.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fusion Entertainment

Garmin Ltd

General Motors

Great Wall Motors

Harman Connected Services Corporation

Harman International Industries, Inc.

HellermannTyton Group PLC,

HERE Global B.V

HERE Technologies

Huawei

IMFT

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Jaguar Land Rover

KUM

Lear Corporation

Libelium

Linamar

Mercedes-Benz

Micron

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mobileye

Movimento

Munich Reinsurance America Inc.

Nissan Motor Company Ltd

Nissan Motor Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OnStar

Porsche AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Red Bend Software

Redbend

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls-Royce Limited

Rosenberger

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics (ST)

Tata Motors

Tesla, Inc.

The Geely Group

Toyota

Trigentic AB

Tuxera Inc.

Valens

Verizon Communications, Inc.

VMware

Volkswagen AG

Volvo

Winchester Interconnect

Wind River

Yogitech

Zigbee



Organisations mentioned

GENIVI Alliance

German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA)

Singapore Land Transport Authority

WYDOT (Wyoming Department of Transportation)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com