Medway NHS Foundation Trust Seeks to Increase Clinical Trials and Improve Collaborative Research by Partnering with TriNetX

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medway NHS Foundation Trust, part of the U.K.'s National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network Kent Surrey and Sussex (CRN KSS), announced they have joined the TriNetX global health research network in an effort to attract more clinical trials and enhance collaborative research with other healthcare organizations.

"TriNetX will provide the Trust with superior cohort discovery and analytics as well as trial design tools that will allow staff members to more easily query research data," said Dr. Edyta McCallum, Head of Research and Innovation at Medway. "In addition, joining the TriNetX network will improve the Trust's visibility to pharma and CROs as they design trials and identify sites for participation thereby potentially increasing the revenue and clinical benefits we can gain from additional trial participation."

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, improve site selection and planning, and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of TriNetX shares in the consolidated value of its global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study.

TriNetX has partnered with healthcare organizations spanning 17 countries and thousands of sites, and with data providers covering 99% of US health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 13,000 protocols and has presented over 3,400 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members.

Medway NHS Foundation Trust serves a population of more than 405,000 and conducts clinical research across various therapy areas and specialist services. They lead more than 120 projects at any given time involving more than 5,000 patients-the largest patient involvement in clinical trials in the region. Specialist services include MacMillan Cancer Care Unit, West Kent Centre for Urology, gynecology, maternity services and fetal/neonatal medicine, and vascular services.

"Medway has set several ambitious goals involving clinical trial growth, exploratory research, patient recruitment, and multi-site research to improve the health outcomes of the local population," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Data Networks at TriNetX. "We are honored they have chosen to partner with TriNetX to help them successfully achieve those objectives."

About Medway NHS Foundation Trust

Medway NHS Foundation Trust is a public benefit corporation authorised under the U.K.'s National Health Service Act 2006. It operates a single site hospital based in Gillingham, Medway Maritime Hospital, serving a population of more than 405,000 across Medway and Swale.

We provide clinical services to almost half a million patients a year, including 110,000 Emergency Department attendances, 62,000 inpatient admissions, over 325,000 outpatient attendances and more than 5,000 babies were born at the hospital last year. For more information, visit www.medway.nhs.uk

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

