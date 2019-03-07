Crypto.com Hires Former Rovio Executive to Drive Customer Acquisition and Platform Growth

HONG KONG, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced that former Rovio Entertainment executive Kasim Zorlu has joined its leadership team as SVP, Head of Growth. This comes as the company has rapidly expanded its portfolio of services for consumers and businesses in the past year and is preparing for launch in the United States and Europe later this year.

Prior to joining Crypto.com, Kasim Zorlu was VP of Performance Marketing at Rovio, maker of Angry Birds and Bad Piggies. He previously spent over 11 years at leading online gaming companies building customer acquisition and retention teams, scaling user bases, and bringing incremental revenue growth. Kasim is a recognized thought leader in the areas of data driven user acquisition, engagement and retention.

"Having worked in a dynamic and competitive industry like gaming, I am eager to apply my understanding of user behaviour of digital products to optimize engagement, secure more users, and push the growing range of Crypto.com's products,' said Kasim.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "Over the past few months we have built momentum by dramatically improving our product offering, which resulted in more than 400,000 mobile app downloads and over 100,000 card reservations globally. Kasim joins us at a pivotal moment to use his experience and expertise to scale our customer acquisition efforts as we continue our global card rollout. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited about what we can accomplish together."

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto; the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees; and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

