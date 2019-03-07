

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Thursday, with global growth concerns and uncertainty over trade keeping investors nervous.



Investors also looked ahead to the ECB meeting later today for signals whether it would add fresh stimulus into the economy.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3 percent at 374.21 in opening deals after finishing marginally lower the previous day.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent.



The pound traded in a narrow range against its peers after the latest round of Brexit negotiations ended without a breakthrough.



EU officials have reportedly given the U.K. government 48 hours to table fresh concrete proposals to change the backstop in order to break the Brexit deadlock.



Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV dropped around 1 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire the Healthcare Information Systems business of Carestream Health Inc. for an undisclosed amount.



German re-insurer Hannover Re fell 2.5 percent after its fourth-quarter Group net income declined 18.4 percent from last year.



Continental AG declined more than 1 percent after its 2018 net income declined to 2.90 billion euros from 2.98 billion euros last year.



Residential property firm Vonovia jumped 2.6 percent after its 2018 core profit rose 16 percent.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell over 1 percent in London as investors awaited more clarity on U.S.-China trade talks.



Satellite operator Inmarsat jumped 2.7 percent after affirming its medium-term outlook.



Event manager and publisher Informa climbed 2.4 percent after reporting a rise in FY18 pre-tax profit and lifting dividend.



Car insurance provider Admiral Group slumped 4.3 percent as it warned of economic disruption from a hard Brexit.



Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries rallied 3.2 percent after its full-year adjusted pretax profit nearly tripled.



French advertising company JC Decaux rallied 3.5 percent after reporting a rise in 2018 profit and lifting dividend.



In economic releases, U.K. house price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in February to its highest level in six months, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed today.



The house price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year following a 0.8 percent increase in January. Economists had forecast 1 percent growth in house prices. In December, house price inflation was 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX