Qure.ai Taps Former GE Healthcare Exec as Chief Commercial Officer

Chiranjiv Singh will lead Qure.ai's global market expansion and adoption

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure.ai (http://www.qure.ai), a leading healthcare AI company, today announced Chiranjiv Singh has joined the company's New York office as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Chiranjiv brings significant commercial expertise to Qure.ai and will lead Qure.ai's global expansion and adoption across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Chiranjiv's track record of delivering growth in diverse geographies combined with his recent experience of leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to deliver improved patient outcomes, is aligned to Qure.ai's key objectives," said Prashant Warier, Co-Founder & CEO of Qure.ai. "Over the last 3 years, we have been on a mission to deploy our solutions in the emerging markets, including a strong focus on Tuberculosis, the leading infectious cause of mortality worldwide. Chiranjiv's global experience will help us reach new markets and drive adoption globally."

Chiranjiv joins Qure.ai from GE Healthcare where he spent 13 years in marketing and sales roles including his last role as the Chief Marketing Officer at GE Healthcare's X-Ray division, where he led global marketing and commercial strategy for the business.

"I'm proud to join a team that has recently published its 5th peer reviewed journal publication in the last year, including the first AI publication in The Lancet. The data science teams from Qure.ai have also presented more than 20 scientific abstracts at leading Radiology conferences such as RSNA and ECR. While there are many companies building algorithms, the fact that we are one of the few AI healthcare companies that is backing up the technology with both academic and industry validations is proof of the quality of our solutions," said Chiranjiv Singh, Chief Commercial Officer, Qure.ai. "I see a huge opportunity for market creation and growth by understanding clinical needs and embedding Qure.ai solutions into user workflows to deliver maximum impact. I'm excited to be part of this journey to deliver value to patients and our healthcare system."

Qure.ai's current solution portfolio consists of a CE-certified chest X-ray solution, qXR that can identify and localize 18+ abnormal findings on a chest X-ray. qXR is now being used at 40+ sites globally, impacting 1000s of lives on a daily basis. Another solution, qER enables automated interpretation of 12+ critical findings on a head CT scan, helping prioritize the most critical cases for read by a radiologist.

About Qure.ai

Qure.ai's mission is to make healthcare affordable and accessible using the power of artificial intelligence. Qure.ai's deep neural networks can understand and interpret medical images with unprecedented accuracy and enable machines to perform routine diagnostics, thus improving healthcare outcomes and reducing costs.

Qure.ai was founded in 2016, with funding from Fractal Analytics, and has a team comprising computer scientists, deep learning experts, medical practitioners and bioinformaticians.

For more information about Qure.ai, please visit http://www.qure.ai.

