sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,932 Euro		-0,086
-1,71 %
WKN: 854013 ISIN: GB0002162385 Ticker-Symbol: GU8 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVIVA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,795
4,87
11:59
4,79
4,864
11:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVIVA PLC
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVIVA PLC4,932-1,71 %
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC4,111+0,39 %