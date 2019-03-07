The "UK Home Insurance Market 2019: Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home insurance gross written premiums (GWP) will reach around 7.5 billion in 2018, a rise of around 4% on the previous year. Consumer expenditure, as opposed to GWP, rose by 6.9% in 2018, however, excluding the impact of premium inflation on the figures, then expenditure rose by only 1.4%.

Between 2018 and 2023, the author predicts that home insurance GWP will rise by a steady, if unspectacular amount, averaging around 3% per year. In real terms, once the impact of inflation is considered, premiums are predicted to rise by around 1% per annum. Intense price competition will keep growth relatively subdued.

Key factors influencing the market today are:

The continued rise in household numbers and the recent growth in rented accommodation

The impact of adverse weather events and climate change on claims (e.g. claims for flooding and escape of water)

The desire for home improvements among home owners and modern construction techniques which are encouraging claims for escape of water and fire

The growing willingness of households to switch insurers to get lower premiums

The growing focus of the industry on using InsurTech to improve customer engagement and offer more competitive and tailored prices

The rise of Insurance Premium Tax in 2017

The FCA investigation into price discrimination and price walking

The decline in the number of burglaries but rise in other thefts from the home

Growing competition which is keeping premium rates keen

This report looks at the domestic home/property insurance market, where home insurance is defined as insurance which covers individuals against the cost of repairing or rebuilding their home or replacing its contents. This report considers the size of the market, recent trends, the major players, forecast for the future and sets out the environmental framework in which insurance is sold today.

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Over 600 insurers, with brokers the main sales channel

The number and type of households a primarily market drivers

As are weather, crime and building techniques

Customer engagement and InsurTech of growing importance

Premium rates and IPT

The FCA launches an investigation

Direct Line and Aviva lead the market

A market valued at over 7 billion

Little growth predicted in the future

As competition squeezes premium rates

2. Introduction

Abbreviations

3. Market Structure

Direct route or via brokers

Over 600 insurers

Two channels to market

4. Market Developments and Drivers

Almost 28 million homes to insure

And most take out home insurance

Ownership tend to rise with age and affluence

But the structure of dwellings has changed

Weather and climate a major issue

New building and home improvements increase risks

Burglaries declining

But they remain highly seasonal

The industry tries to make it an easy buy

But the FCA feels it must act to encourage a change of behaviour

InsurTech a growing feature of developments

InsurTech to make purchasing easier and quicker

Alexa where can I buy insurance? Try Amazon

InsurTech to make the claim process easier and less painful

The rise of Insurer Hosted pricing

On demand home insurance

Insurance Premium Tax hits premium costs, but

Some say premiums have fallen over 2018

But others disagree

Home owners are getting itchy feet

But that doesn't mean they haggle much on price or buy very carefully

5. The Key Players

Direct Line and Aviva lead the market

Admiral Group

Allianz Insurance

Ageas

Axa Insurance UK

Aviva

BGL (Holdings) Ltd.

Co-op

Covea Insurance PLC



Direct Line Group

esure Group

Lloyds Banking Group

Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society (LV=)

Legal General

RSA

Zurich

6. Market Size and Trends

Home insurance market worth over 7 billion in GWP

But consumer spend only around 4 billion in insurance

7. The Future

GWP predicted to rise by almost 17%

But this implies very little real growth

Average premium per household to rise by 12%

A difficult short-term outlook

8. Associations

