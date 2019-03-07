

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate remained steady in February, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 2.4 percent in February, which was the same as seen in January. The outcome matched economists' expectations.



On a non-adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.7 percent in February from 2.8 percent in January, in line with economists' expectation.



At the end of February, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell by 1,030 to 106,598.



Without adjustments, the registered unemployed decreased by 4,489 to 119,473.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 to 24, fell to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent in the same month of previous year.



