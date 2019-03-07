Adsorption Equipment Market Worth $478 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Adsorption Equipment Market by Capacity (Less than 10,000 CFM, 10,000-50,000 CFM, and More than 50,000 CFM), End-use Industry (Automotive Paints, Chemical, Semiconductor, and Printing), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Adsorption Equipment Market is estimated to be USD 370 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 478 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the same period. This growth is mainly attributed to the stringent regulations to control VOC emissions.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=165279502

Browse in-depth TOC on "Adsorption Equipment Market"

82 - Tables

39 - Figures

126 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adsorption-equipment-market-165279502.html

In terms of value, the >50,000 CFM capacity segment is projected to account for the larger share during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the >50,000 CFM capacity segment is projected to account for the larger share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to high VOC destruction capacities, high concentration ratio, and automated operations of equipment with >50,000 CFM.

In terms of value, the automotive paints end-use industry segment is projected to account for the highest share during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations regarding the emission of VOC generated through automotive paint finishing systems and growing automotive industry globally are majorly driving the market in the automotive paints end-use industry.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=165279502

APAC Adsorption Equipment Market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The Adsorption Equipment Market has been studied for APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC Adsorption Equipment Market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by emerging countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia. The growth of the automotive, chemical, and semiconductor industries in these countries is expected to drive the demand for adsorption equipment in APAC.

Durr Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), CECO Environmental (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), TIGG LLC (US), Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik (CTP) GmbH (Austria), TAIKISHA LIMITED (Japan), Environmental C & C Inc. (US), Gulf Coast Environmental Systems (US), and Monroe Environmental Corp (US)are the key players operating in the Adsorption Equipment Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=165279502

Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration (Granular/Sand Filtration, Adsorption, RO, MF), Disinfection (Chlorine, UV), Desalination, Testing), Application (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Activated Carbon Market by Type (Powdered, Granular, Others (Pelletized, Bead)), Application (Liquid Phase (Water Treatment, Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical), Gaseous Phase (Industrial, Automotive)), Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/adsorption-equipment-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg