Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Inc. Expands Medical Advisory Board with Appointment of Surgical Specialist Dr. Rick A. Low

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick A. Low, MD, FACS, to its Medical Advisory Board.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dr. Low is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons with over 25 years experience. Following his 1994 graduation from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Low interned at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, where became a resident surgeon and eventually Chief Surgical Resident. From 1999 to 2017, he practiced at Valley Surgical Clinics in Phoenix, Arizona. He is currently practicing still in the Phoenix area at Desert Surgical Specialists, a general surgery practice with a focus on general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery.

Dr. Low is affiliated with Honor Health, North Mountain campus (1999 - current) where he is Chairman, Network Robotic Surgery (2013-current) and Surgeon Champion NSQIP (2016 - current), Honor Health, Deer Valley campus (2008 - current) where he was Chairman, Department of Surgery (2011 - 2016), Paradise Valley Hospital (1999 - current) where he was Chairman, Department of Surgery (2008-2009), Honor Health, Thompson Peak campus (2007 - current), and Honor Health, Shea campus (1999 - current).

Dr. Low has also a highly regarded instructor and guest speaker having trained hundreds of surgeons nationwide in laparoscopic and robotic surgeries including cholecystectomy, colon resection, and hernia repair, and lectured at numerous professional events and conferences. Dr. Low's research has been published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery, Head & Neck, and Journal of Robotic Surgery.

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, "We are excited to have Dr. Low join our Medical Advisory Board along with current members Drs. Durrani, Collins, and Purita. Their combined expertise should provide us with an immediate competitive advantage and help to establish Full Alliance Group and its subsidiaries as leading providers in healthcare and medical services."

Sincerely,

Dr. Paul Brian Volpp

President & CEO / Director

Full Alliance Group Inc.

About Full Alliance Group Inc.

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTCPK: FAGI) is a multi-faceted holding company with various interests in technology, healthcare, and nutraceuticals.

For additional information, visit www.fullalliance.com

Contact: ir@fullalliance.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This shareholder update may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect", "goals", "could", "plans", "believe", "continue", "may", "will", and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: continued volatility of, and sharp increase in: costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538197/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-Expands-Medical-Advisory-Board-with-Appointment-of-Surgical-Specialist-Dr-Rick-A-Low