Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust: Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) has recently appointed Andrew Ness as portfolio manager alongside Chetan Sehgal. Ness is based in Edinburgh, providing investors with a more accessible presence in the UK. The managers are constructive on the outlook for emerging markets in 2019, as they believe corporate earnings growth in the regions will surpass that in developed markets and emerging market equity valuations are attractive. TEMIT has outperformed its benchmark in NAV terms over one, three and 10 years, while its share price has also outperformed over five years. The trust now pays a semi-annual, rather than single year-end distribution, and currently yields 2.0% (based on the FY18 dividend).ISIN: GB0008829292

