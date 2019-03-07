Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.14p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 367.92p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---