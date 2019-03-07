BLOCKCHAIN(M)SDN BHD Limited: Co-founder of MSS Mr.TKM TENGKU MING attended 2019 Digital Economy Industry Innovation Summit and made the speech of "the application prospect of blockchain"

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Digital Economy Industry Innovation Summit was grandly held in Hong Kong, China. This summit gathered more than 800 investors and shared the latest trends of blockchain technology. Showed to everyone how to know different innovative projects and explore it.

Co-founder of MSS, Executive director of GDA Digital Assets Research Institute Mr. TKM TENGKU MING attended the event as a speaker, He explained the latest application trend and prospect of blockchain in finance and other related industries.





Mr. TENGKU MING speaked from the development trend of the Internet ecology, and reviewed the reform of the Internet from the mail in the 1990s to the mobile Internet technology like Alibaba,Taobao and Wechat payment with the smart terminal in the 21st century. It completely changed our traditional way of life and business.

With the birth of Bitcoin in the last decade, Blockchain technology and applications are becoming the next wave of Internet and the power of a new round of change within a few years!





Then Mr. TKM TENGKU MING analyzed the application trend of blockchain in the future,and combined the cross-border payment transactions difficulties with blockchain finance and other scenarios.

For example, He said "If you read newspapers and news information, you will know that many people are losing their wealth and property. Nearly 2,000 different digital coins in the exchange and market. What is the market situation? How can we find out ?"

"Therefore, the regulatory policies will be very important and issued by our government in the next two years,in the future,We all have not seen and can't imagine that in the blockchain finance market."





At the end of the speech, Mr. TKM TENGKU MING introduced the overall situation of the blockchain market in Asia, especially in ASEAN. And pointed out again, "If your business model is based on an individual then your company will be in danger. Because the blockchain technology is decentralized."

The development of the blockchain is still in early time, and we need to take a strategic perspective.

