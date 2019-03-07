

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its traffic in the month of February, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.3 percent versus the same period last year. Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, rose by 6.4 percent versus the same period last year. Passenger load factor was 79.6%, down 0.1 percentage points from prior year.



For the year to date period, traffic rose 7.1%; while capacity was up 7.1%. Load factor was 79.1%, up 0.1 percentage points, for the period.



