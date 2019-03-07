

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. Economists expect the refi rate and the marginal lending facility rate to be kept unchanged at 0.00 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 126.35 against the yen, 1.1364 against the franc, 1.1308 against the greenback and 0.8622 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX