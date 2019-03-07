Miami International Holdings Reports February 2019 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group; SPIKES Volatility Trading and MIAX Emerald Launch

PRINCETON, New Jersey, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported the February 2019 trading activity for its two fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 31.5 million contracts in February 2019 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,660,432 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 9.97%.





Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL,

Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Total Options Contracts Feb-19 Feb-18 % Chg Jan-19 % Chg Feb-19 Feb-18 % Chg Trading Days 19 19

21

40 40

U.S. Equity Options Industry 316,391,081 411,650,134 -23.1% 375,222,959 -15.7% 691,614,040 809,659,704 -14.6% MIAX Exchange Group 31,548,214 29,880,942 5.6% 37,304,767 -15.4% 68,852,981 64,784,711 6.3% MIAX Options 13,553,136 19,137,782 -29.2% 15,719,888 -13.8% 29,273,024 36,430,517 -19.6% MIAX PEARL 17,995,078 10,743,160 67.5% 21,584,879 -16.6% 39,579,957 28,354,194 39.6%

















Options ADV Feb-19 Feb-18 % Chg Jan-19 % Chg Feb-19 Feb-18 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 16,652,162 21,665,797 -23.1% 17,867,760 -6.8% 17,290,351 20,241,493 -14.6% MIAX Exchange Group 1,660,432 1,572,681 5.6% 1,776,417 -6.5% 1,721,325 1,619,618 6.3% MIAX Options 713,323 1,007,252 -29.2% 748,566 -4.7% 731,826 910,763 -19.6% MIAX PEARL 947,109 565,429 67.5% 1,027,851 -7.9% 989,499 708,855 39.6%

















Market Share Feb-19 Feb-18 % Chg Jan-19 % Chg Feb-19 Feb-18 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 9.97% 7.26% 37.4% 9.94% 0.3% 9.96% 8.00% 24.4% MIAX Options 4.28% 4.65% -7.9% 4.19% 2.2% 4.23% 4.50% -5.9% MIAX PEARL 5.69% 2.61% 117.9% 5.75% -1.1% 5.72% 3.50% 63.4%

Other news and achievements include:

MIAX Options

Successfully launched volatility options trading on the SPIKES Index (Ticker: SPIKE) on February 19, 2019 ; its first proprietary trading product.

; its first proprietary trading product. Won the "Most Innovative Exchange Technology" category at the Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2019.

MIAX Emerald

Joined the MIAX Exchange Group following a successful launch on March 1, 2019 .

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald and together with MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group), three fully electronic options trading exchanges. MIAX Emerald joined the MIAX Exchange Group on March 1, 2019, following launch of trading operations.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on approximately 2,800 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 16.49 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 23.71 and 67.64 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL currently lists and trades options on approximately 2,800 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.19 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 45.54 and 48.24 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Options) and maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, as well as a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald). The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey. The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global.

In addition to MIAX PEARL, MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald, MIH is the parent holding company of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies) and MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global). MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America.

