OneTrust Wins Big at RSA Conference's SC Awards and Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

OneTrust received four new honors across privacy management, vendor risk and incident and breach response

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely-used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,000 customers, announced four major award wins during RSA Conference 2019: the SC Award for Best Regulatory Compliance Solution and three Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards for Best Product Vendor Risk Management, Editor's Choice Incident & Breach Management and Best Product Privacy Management Software. With 30 awards wins since 2017, including Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019, OneTrust is the most awarded privacy management technology.

The prestigious SC Awards honored OneTrust as the Best Regulatory Compliance Solution, awarded after a rigorous evaluation and included in-depth analysis one OneTrust's privacy management software capabilities. OneTrust has quickly evolved into the preferred platform for global privacy management and SC Magazine noted OneTrust has "become a leader in this emerging category as it helps user organizations survive a rising tide of global regulations." OneTrust was also named a finalist for Best Professional Certification Program, highlighted for being the industry's first dedicated privacy technology certification program.Learn more: OneTrust Scales Customer Base More Than 400% to Over 2,000, Doubles Headcount to 600 Employees and is Awarded 16 Patents in 2018

Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) also awarded OneTrust with three 2019 InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference. CDM picked OneTrust as the Best Product Vendor Risk Management for its modern approach to third-party risk management that powers companies to assess vendors, exchange information and monitor vendors on an ongoing basis. OneTrust's Vendor Risk platform is powered by Vendorpedia, the only security and privacy third-party risk exchange.Learn more: OneTrust Launches Vendorpedia: The Industry's Only Combined Security and Privacy Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust also won Editor's Choice Incident and Breach Management for its central solution to manage incidents, automate tasks and maintain records of compliance and notifications with global laws. The world's data breach laws are populated into the platform, automating the incident and breach response lifecycle. Learn more: OneTrust Incident and Breach Response Toolkit

As the Best Product Privacy Management Software, CDM honored OneTrust's comprehensive approach to global privacy compliance with the most innovative technology and largest team dedicated to product and customer success. Today OneTrust has more than 2,000 customers, 600 employees and 44 awarded patents and is continuously updating the technology and intelligence to help companies with any sized compliance team keep up with today's constantly shifting regulatory environment.Learn more: OneTrust "Leads the Pack for Vision and Execution" in GDPR and Privacy Management Software Evaluation

"We strive to build products that empower our customers to manage privacy and security regulations while keeping up with consumer demands for privacy protection," said Kabir Barday, Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP) and CEO, OneTrust. "The award recognitions from SC Magazine and Cyber Defense Magazine validate that we are on leading the way in our mission. We're honored to be recognized not only for our groundbreaking efforts in simplifying privacy program management, but also for solutions in rethinking how companies approach both vendor risk management and incident and breach response across a growing list of privacy laws."

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.4 Million annual readers and growing, and over 7,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect, free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTech, OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 600 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

