Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ascelia Pharma AB, company registration number 556571-8797, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Ascelia Pharma AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and meets the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to March 13, 2019. The company has 22,606,891 shares as per today's date. Short Name: ACE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 22,606,891 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010573113 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 170065 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.