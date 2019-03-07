SocialChorus Launches Content Planner, the Industry's First Strategic Planning Tool to Manage Workforce Communications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2019, a global workforce communications platform, today announced the launch of Content Planner, the industry's first enterprise-level, strategic planning tool that gives organizations one place to plan their content strategies and measure the impact of employee communications. Content Planner not only offers a high-level view of communications programs to strategically plan content, but also the ability to easily collaborate on review cycles, evaluate past performance and even predict the future performance of posts.

"Marketers and sales teams have long benefited from tools to assist in their strategic planning, collaboration and measurement, but resources for internal communicators to take this same approach have often lagged behind," said Tim Christensen, chief technology officer at SocialChorus. "By helping organizations more strategically plan and execute their communications and engagement strategies, we're improving the experience and impact for communicators, employees and the business alike."

Workforce communications is critical in keeping employees informed, engaged and aligned to the business, yet communicators and HR teams have traditionally relied on an inefficient myriad of sources and spreadsheets to plan their approach. By allowing teams to build a more comprehensive, end-to-end communications strategy - not just one-off posts - Content Planner reduces the manual workload for teams, while providing a vantage point for the business to measure the impact of communications.

Built into SocialChorus' comprehensive workforce communications platform, features and capabilities in Content Planner include:

Predictive performance: Content Planner's predictive performance features show the estimated reach and impact of posts based on targeting, day of week and past performance, letting communicators take a proactive - rather than reactive - approach to optimizing their communications.

New collaboration features give communications teams the ability to easily coordinate on content reviews, assign posts to another author and share notes. Enhanced measurement: Teams can view past performance metrics - from overall content performance down to specific posts - to identify patterns, see what specific content or days performed well and make decisions about the future.

"SocialChorus has helped us transform the way we keep our employees engaged worldwide by enabling us to keep them informed wherever they may be, and now Content Planner helps lift the burden on our global communications teams as well," said Tahni Morrison, global digital communications manager at Vodafone. "With Content Planner, we can more easily and thoughtfully plan our communications within the same platform that we are publishing, rather than thinking through one post at a time and referring to a separate, less dynamic team planner. This not only saves hours of time for our team, but ultimately makes our communications programs more effective, productive and impactful to our business."

SocialChorus' new Content Planner tool is available today. Visit us online to learn more about how the new features help companies modernize workforce communications.

