The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers: Association of Bioscience Financial Officers Introduces Speaker Line-Up for 2019 National Conference Set for May 28-31 in Boston

Association of Bioscience Financial Officers Introduces Speaker Line-Up for 2019 National Conference Set for May 28-31 in Boston

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO), a national networking group for biotechnology, med tech and bioscience financial officers, today introduced the preliminary line-up of speakers for the 2019 National Conference. The event will be held May 28-31 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.

To view the keynote speakers and the full multimedia interactive news release, click here.



About ABFO

Formed in 1989, the Association of Bioscience Financial Officers has multiple chapters that serve as forums for the exchange of information about the industry and networking. Regional chapters are based in top bioscience hubs to allow for face-to-face meetings and discussion of hot topics of interest to bioscience financial officers. The regional chapters meet annually at the ABFO National Conference for extended networking. For more information, visit http://www.abfointernational.org.

Media Contact:

Nicole Dragonetti, Russo Partners

nicole.dragonetti@russopartnersllc.com

(646) 942-5603

SOURCE: The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538299/Association-of-Bioscience-Financial-Officers-Introduces-Speaker-Line-Up-for-2019-National-Conference-Set-for-May-28-31-in-Boston