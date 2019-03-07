Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - First Division Ventures Inc. (CSE: FDIV) (the "Company" or "First Division") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to American Battery Metals Corp. (the "Name Change") with the corresponding new stock symbol "ABC" on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of March 11, 2019.

The Name Change will take effect on March 11, 2019 with trading of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name and new stock symbol "ABC" expected to commence on March 11, 2019. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares under its new name is 02452K104.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of American Battery Metals Corp., commented: "For us at American Battery Metals this is more than just a name change. It reinforces our commitment to the new paradigm taking place in energy delivery and storage. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the green energy revolution with our two, U.S. based, energy mineral projects in very friendly mining jurisdictions."

About the Company

First Division Ventures Inc. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 50% interest in the Fish Lake property located in Esmeralda County in the state of Nevada, USA and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Temple Mountain Vanadium Property located in Emery County, Utah, USA.

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (778) 855-5001

