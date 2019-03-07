BizClik Media Announces Publication of the March Edition of CSO Magazine

NORWICH, England, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Magazine.

This month's cover star is energy giant Uniper. Embarking on a root-and-branch digital transformation journey, Rene Greiner, VP of Data Integration, and Stephan Van Aaken, VP of Data Integration, describes how the company is gearing up to become a more data-driven firm.

"From the first moment, it became clear we needed one fundamental thing: a 'single point of truth'," explains Greiner.

"A major driver of the profitability of your portfolio is, of course, how you manage your assets," adds Van Aaken, highlighting how data analytics can be a valuable tool.

Elsewhere in the magazine, CSO sits down with Inmarsat's Director of Energy Innovation, Gary Bray, to discuss how the global satellite communications giant is supporting energy companies with their sustainability goals.

Meanwhile, Candace Saffery Neufeld of Alpha Energy outlines the company's plans to bring affordable, green electricity to 2.7bn people around the world.

On top of this, Dr James Robey, Head of Environmental Sustainability at Capgemini, discusses the firm's latest goal to help its clients save 10mn carbon tonnes through leveraging technology.

For this month's top 10 ranking the magazine looks at the top renewable energy companies - as well as rounding up this month's must-attend events.

The magazine can be read here.

About CSO Magazine

The world is undergoing dramatic change and sustainability is at the forefront of this global shift as it influences and defines business operations across virtually every industrial sector. As a result, the role of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) is taking on an even greater prominence, as companies strive to find greener energy solutions, more ethical business practices and increased engagement with local communities.

Packed with exclusive insights from those at the centre of this dramatically changing landscape, CSO Magazine is an innovative digital platform that keeps industry leaders and key decision makers right up-to-date with all the cutting-edge insight and trends affecting sustainability in all its forms.

CSO is a digital platform comprising of a website and magazine experience that arms our audience with the most comprehensive insights, updates and analysis regarding sustainability in all its forms from those who are shaping and harnessing its ability to change the world we live in, and the lives we lead.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com

