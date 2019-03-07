

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Jobless Claims for the week and the Productivity and Costs will be getting much attention on Thursday.



The concerns on U.S. - China tariff negotiations, the developments in North Korea and other geopolitical developments are closely watched by the investors.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 54.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 3.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 12.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Wednesday firmly in negative territory. The Dow fell 133.17 points or 0.5 percent to 25,673.46, the Nasdaq slumped 70.44 points or 0.9 percent to 7,505.92 and the S&P 500 slid 18.20 points or 0.7 percent to 2,771.45.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 220K while it was 225K in the previous week.



The Labor Department's Productivity and Costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 1.6 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 78 bcf.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will deliver a speech on economic outlook and monetary policy at a lecture series hosted by Princeton University's Julis-Rabinowitz Center for Public Policy and Finance and the Bendheim Center for Finance in Princeton, NJ, with audience Q&A at 12.15 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $3.975 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $24.7 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 4.32 points or 0.14 percent to 3,106.42. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.89 percent to close at 28,779.45.



Japanese shares hit one-week low. The Nikkei average ended down 140.80 points or 0.65 percent. The broader Topix index shed 0.84 percent to end at 1,601.66.



Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 18.30 points or 0.29 percent to 6,263.90. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 17.40 points or 0.28 percent at 6,344.20.



European shares are trading in the red. France's CAC 40 is losing 53.88 points or 0.46 percent. Germany's DAX is down 52.81 points or 0.45 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is declining 24.52 points or 0.36 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 57.14 points or 0.61 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.26 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX