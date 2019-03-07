SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Outbound Telemarketing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The quest for a cost-effective marketing channel that can facilitate more direct communication with the customers is one of the primary growth enablers for the market of outbound telemarketing services. Buyers from the IT and telecom sector are leveraging outbound telemarketing services to improve customer services related to connectivity and quality of communication, which helped in boosting their sales. However, factors like stringent regulations, lack of skilled workforce, and high attrition rates will create hurdles for buyers and suppliers in this market during the forecast period. Access your Free Sample copy of this outbound telemarketing procurement intelligence report here!

In the US, buyers are outsourcing outbound telemarketing services to obtain qualified leads through warm/cold calling and improve the visibility of their products. This has been observed to impact the category growth in this region positively. An influx of outsourced outbound telemarketing services because of the availability of low-cost workforce is primarily driving the category growth in APAC. Increasing adoption of technologies such as VoIP and agent-assisted automation by service providers will drive the category spend momentum in South America.

"The viability of suppliers must be assessed based on their ability to use omnichannel such as chats, face-to-face, telephones, video communication, e-mails, and social networks for outbound telemarketing services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This outbound telemarketing procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rise in investments to resolve complaints will lead to the category price growth

Increasing adoption of omnichannel strategies will lead to the category growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management and risk assessment insights for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our outbound telemarketing market intelligence report?

