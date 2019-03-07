

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife, Inc. (MET) on Thursday announced a series of changes to its senior leadership ranks in connection with its CEO transition, all of which are effective May 1, 2019.



The company said Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Ramy Tadros will become president, U.S. Business. He will succeed Michel Khalaf, president, U.S. Business and EMEA, who becomes MetLife president and CEO on May 1, 2019.



Tadros will report to Khalaf and continue to serve on the company's Executive Group. Dirk Ostjin, senior vice president and head of EMEA, will continue to oversee the EMEA business reporting to Khalaf.



Tadros joined MetLife in September 2017 from Oliver Wyman, where he was a partner, global head of Insurance, and member of the firm's operating committee.



Marlene Debel, currently executive vice president and head of Retirement & Income Solutions or RIS, will become MetLife's Chief Risk Officer. She too will report to Khalaf and join the company's Executive Group.



Before joining MetLife in 2011, Debel was global head of Liquidity Risk Management and Rating Agency Relations at Bank of America. Prior to that, she was assistant treasurer of Merrill Lynch & Co. She spent 20 years in a number of leadership positions across global treasury at Merrill Lynch.



In addition, MetLife said that Graham Cox, executive vice president in Global Risk Management or GRM, will succeed Debel as head of RIS and report to Tadros.



Cox has extensive business and risk management experience and has held several leadership roles since joining MetLife as an actuary in 1995. He has overseen MetLife's Group Life product portfolio and the Product & Operations unit of the former International Business. He has also served as Head of Western Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX