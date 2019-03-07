Uptick Newswire Hosts Seafarer Exploration on The Stock Day Podcast to Announce a New Government Contract

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Seafarer Exploration (OTC PINK: SFRX), a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company. President and CEO, Kyle Kennedy, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Kennedy about the Company's next steps. Kennedy explained that the Company has come a long way in terms of developing a profitable business plan to fund their exploration projects. He shared that the Company's new blockchain encryption division has been extremely beneficial to their growth and has helped create a steady revenue stream.

'We are officially a U.S. government defense contractor now,' stated Kennedy. 'This is a big step for us. This is changing our company. It is going to give us revenues from two different streams,' added Kennedy.

Kennedy continued by explaining that their advanced exploration technology can be also be used and adapted in numerous ways for government contractors. Additionally, the Company is also able to create revenue from their blockchain encryption work, which can service a variety of industries.

Jolly then asked about the Company's finding of the Peruvian death mask. Kennedy explained that this was quite a unique finding as it more than likely served as a trophy on a ship that they are currently exploring. Kennedy shared that the current value of the mask is unknown, however it is renowned for its historical significance. He explained that this finding was also important as it proved the accuracy and efficiency of the Company's team and technology.

'I truly want to build an empire,' stated Kennedy when sharing his view on the Company's future. He further explained that the vision and business plan of the Company has changed substantially over the years, allowing them to expand and grow into multiple industries. Kennedy stated that the Company has never been in a better place than right now. Meanwhile, the stock price remains low, making it an ideal opportunity for shareholders.

'We're going to be the go-to guys. This is the single best time in the company's history,' closed Kennedy.

To hear Kyle Kennedy's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-kyle-kennedy-of-seafarer-exploration-corp-otcpink-sfrx-2/.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of 'Stock Day,' and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/ .

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded underwater salvage and exploration company traded under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery, and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com

Disclaimer:

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as 'may,' 'expects," 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that was reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kennedy

(813) 448-3577

About Uptick Newswire and the 'Stock Day' Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its 'Stock Day' Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network 'Stock Day' Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Media Contact:

Uptick Newswire

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538318/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Seafarer-Exploration-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Announce-a-New-Government-Contract