

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 2nd.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 223,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX