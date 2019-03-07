Marijuanastox.com: CBD is Quickly Changing the $4.2 Trillion Health and Wellness Market

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / As cannabidiol (CBD) just begins its cultural renaissance, the market could balloon to $22 billion by 2022, notes The Brightfield Group.

One of the biggest industries - the $4.2 trillion wellness industry is already benefiting.

The very healing properties of marijuana are why spa, wellness and skincare industries are introducing a range of products with cannabis as a key ingredient, including lubricants.

In fact, CBD has been linked to heightened sexual experiences. Most recently, studies suggest that small doses of THC and/or CBD, is boosting libidos, according to The Aspen Times. "Researchers at Stanford, who have conducted the largest study to date, found from a data set of 28,176 women and 22,943 men, that compared with cannabis abstainers, men who used it weekly reported having 22% more sex, while women reported having 34% more sex."

Some of the companies that are already benefiting from the CBD boom interest include The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF), Green Growth Brands Inc. (CN:GGB)(OTC:GGBXF), and The Green Organic Dutchman (TO:TGOD)(OTC:TGODF).

The Yield Growth Corporation's (BOSS)(BOSQF) subsidiary Urban Juve for example just filed a Registration with Health Canada for a formula entitled "Sensual Lubricant" which contains hemp root oil produced with Urban Juve's patent pending extraction technology.

Yield Growth, through its subsidiary, has filed a provisional patent application in the U.S. for Sensual Lubricant designed to increase female pleasure. In the application, it claims that its invention of combining certain cannabinoids with other botanicals and Hemp Root Oil, will dilate capillaries, increasing blood flow and heightening sensitivity, while Cannabidiol will work to relax blood vessels and muscle tension, leading to easier, more pleasurable intercourse and increased orgasms. Yield Growth will need to conduct clinical trials to support its claims.

"There is a dearth of libido-enhancing medical products on the market for women, largely due to the medical community's history of turning a blind eye to women's health needs," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Products at Urban Juve. "Cannabis has played an important role in women's sex lives throughout the centuries, as an all-purpose ingredient to treat any manner of sexual or reproductive ailment."

Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB)(GGBXF) is marketing its CBD personal care products under its Seventh Sense Brand. It also just opened its first Seventh Sense CBD shop in Kentucky, where it is selling botanical therapy CBD-infused personal care and beauty products, including a CBD-infused body lotion, muscle balm, body wash, bath salts, a sugar scrub, a bath bomb, lip balm, and face oil.

However, this is just the start for GGB, which is looking to launch stores in malls across America, signing prime lease agreements throughout the U.S. In fact, it just recently entered into an agreement to gain access to 108 prime shop locations operated by Simon Property Group.

"Our partnership with Simon allows GGB to launch our brands and CBD products in premier shopping destinations across the US," said Peter Horvath, CEO of GGB. "Our management team has had decades of experience working closely with developers and operating premium retail stores in their properties. We know this arrangement gives us access to the best locations, foot traffic, and consumers. We look forward to introducing our remarkable retail experience and line of CBD products to Simon shoppers in the near future."

The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD)(TGODF)is developing a distribution hug for large-scale beverage and edible products that can be introduced in Canada and abroad.

"We believe that the beverage and edible market will be the largest single segment of the cannabis market. Cannabis, as the base ingredient, makes these products possible. The medicinal and recreational market for CBD and THC will only increase over time and starting with an organic input is the most important aspect to developing these higher margin products," notes TGOD President Csaba Reider.

