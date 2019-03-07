riskmethods, a global leader in supply chain risk management, and Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), today announced a strategic agreement providing Zurich's commercial customers with new supply chain risk management services.

The agreement enables Zurich customers to identify, assess, mitigate and transfer risks within their supply chain network. The riskmethods Solution provides full transparency of potential threats that have a negative impact to the business. Examples include geopolitical and economic risks, supplier risks, cyber risks, natural disasters and strikes. Real-time monitoring of global data sources, including online media, databases and a variety of third-party risk data, combined with artificial intelligence-based technology, automates risk detection and ensures relevancy. Users can accelerate their risk detection and make better decisions in the event of a risk occurrence to avoid unplanned costs.

Rob Kuchinski, Global Head of Property and Energy at Zurich, said: "We are committed to offering our customers solutions that go beyond risk transfer. This new offering is a great example of how Zurich is focused on customers' needs by combining the highly complementary skill sets of our own Risk Engineers and scientists with the state-of-the art artificial intelligence services available through riskmethods."

Heiko Schwarz, Founder and Managing Director at riskmethods, added: "We are excited to be able to provide our customers with even more sophisticated ways of handling risk in their supply network. Combining riskmethods' cutting-edge technology for identifying potential supply disruptions with the renowned risk expertise of Zurich not to mention preferred insurance coverage is an invaluable way for enterprises to protect their brand, revenues and profits."

Zurich will make their new supply chain risk management services available to their customers in Europe first, with plans to expand already in 2019 to additional countries across Zurich operations in the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Customers can learn more about Zurich supply chain risk management services at www.riskmethods.net/zurich.

About riskmethods

riskmethods is a market leader in supply chain risk management with a mission to create reliable supply networks around the globe. Their award-winning SaaS solution helps companies of all sizes assure supply, maintain compliance and protect their revenue and reputation. To learn more about why riskmethods is the intelligent way to manage risk, visit www.riskmethods.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005118/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Ink for riskmethods

Emma Willis

617-969-9192

riskmethods@corporateink.com

+1-617-969-9192