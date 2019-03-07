The Norwegian manufacturer said Hanwha Q Cells' legal action in Germany has not started yet, and it will take all necessary steps to defend itself against patent infringement allegations.Norwegian solar panel maker REC has joined Chinese rivals Jinko Solar and Longi in rejecting allegations made by Korea's Hanwha Q Cells that the three manufacturers infringed Hanwha patents related to solar cell passivation technologies. "REC has learned from media reports circulating since March 5, that Hanwha Q-Cells has filed lawsuits against REC in the U.S. and in Germany based on alleged patent infringement, ...

