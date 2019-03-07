sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 07.03.2019

WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 
07.03.2019
Radisson Hospitality AB: Radisson's application for de-listing from Nasdaq Stockholm approved

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (the "Company") has, as previously announced, applied for de-listing of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved the application and decided that the last day of trading in the Company's shares will be 22 March 2019.

Investor Relations Contacts:

KNUT KLEIVEN, Deputy President & CFO

knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com (mailto:knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2237779/881629.pdf)


Source: Radisson Hospitality AB via Globenewswire

