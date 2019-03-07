SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global QA QC Certification Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005243/en/

Global QA QC Certification Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business sectors like the construction firms are intensifying their focus on providing their customers with better quality products and services which is creating a substantial requirement for QA QC certification services. Constant changes in product and services standardization are compelling buyers from end-user sectors such as the manufacturing sector to leverage these services to achieve certification that can testify the quality of the products. Request a Free Sample of this QA QC certification services market intelligence report here!

The technology industry in the US is witnessing innovation in the form of new systems and software regularly. These systems must mandatorily undergo testing and acquire the certifications to ensure user safety. This is driving the demand for QA QC certification services market in the US. Revision of the EU General Safety Regulation and Pedestrian Safety Regulation will primarily drive the category growth in Europe.

Insights offered in this QA QC certification services sourcing and procurement report include supplier selection criteria, major cost drivers impacting pricing strategies, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend analysis done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market. Get free customization of this QA QC certification services sourcing and procurement report to get information tailored to your every requirement.

"Buyers are advised to collaborate with service providers to undertake a shared audit approach that can reduce cost incurred by buyers while enabling them to run a larger number of audits," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This QA QC certification services market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Shortage of qualified auditors and inspectors will increase category prices

Counterfeiting and lawsuits pose significant risks to the category

Purchase the full QA QC certification services market intelligence report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category provide detailed supply market forecasts that include supplier selection criteria, regional and global spend analysis, and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their pricing strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: QA QC certification services

Category pricing insights

Pricing strategies

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Regional and global spend analysis

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Want customized information from the QA QC certification services market intelligence report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier selection criteria

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, spend analysis, pricing strategies, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Management Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Business Process Outsourcing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005243/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us