ETA Honors Chelsie Cooper, PaymentCloud's Regional President, as One of the Influential Forty Under 40

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Chelsie Cooper, regional president of PaymentCloud, a leading payment processing company at the forefront of the high-risk space, is one of the game-changers being honored with ETA's 2019 Forty Under 40 award. This elite class of individuals has been selected as a result of their actions and leadership capability, which is helping to drive the payments technology industry forward.

Chelsie Cooper Honored with ETA's Forty Under 40 Award

The 2019 Forty Under 40 honorees will be featured in the Spring issue of ETA's magazine, Transaction Trends, and honored at TRANSACT, the premier event for payment industry professionals, May 30 - April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

ETA called for nominations from across the payments industry, seeking talented payments executives under 40. Hundreds of nominations were submitted from ETA members, TRANSACT exhibitors and industry leaders. The final group was then selected by the 2018 Forty Under 40 class along with the ETA Awards and Recognition committee after considering the nominees' impact on the payments industry and their professional character.

'I don't think there is a better person that could have received this award,' raves Shawn Silver, PaymentCloud CEO, reflecting on her achievements. 'I think it just goes to show what caliber of leaders we have here [at PaymentCloud].' Chelsie Cooper has been with the company since inception and has been instrumental in its success by garnering new relationships, focusing on technological innovation and pushing herself and her team to success. Cooper expands on his statement saying, 'I have an internal fire to achieve. I had to grind it out and be pretty gritty when it comes to learning the skills and becoming a specialist at [what I do].'

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.

About PaymentCloud

PaymentCloud has two locations, Sherman Oaks, California, and Miami, Florida, which facilitate the growth of merchant businesses by ensuring reliability and ease of use. Their team works with a large ISO/Agent body allowing for over 80 percent of top digital ISOs to use their hard-to-place program, while the seamless submission and application processes allow clients to board merchants efficiently. PaymentCloud's quality service, support and knowledge assist clients in meeting marketing, legal, operational, service and compliance requirements in order for them to maintain success in credit card processing.

To learn more about Chelsie, please visit paymentcloudinc.com.

SOURCE: PaymentCloud

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538304/ETA-Honors-Chelsie-Cooper-PaymentClouds-Regional-President-as-One-of-the-Influential-Forty-Under-40