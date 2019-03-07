Phunware, Inc.: Phuware, Inc. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Today Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide announced that co-founder and CEO Alan S. Knitowski will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City. Phunware's CFO, Matt Aune will also be attending.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

