Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Selling Starter Materials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (OTCPink: VIRFF) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc. ("Experion"), a licensed cultivation and processor under the Cannabis Act, has commenced clone sales as starting materials. Its first sale of clones to another licensed Standard Cultivator headquartered in British Columbia happened in January of this year, with several more sales including a 1,200-clone shipment to Alberta recently.

The buyers of Experion's clones are newly licensed Standard Cultivators looking for quality genetics to launch their cultivation process. The sales expand Experion's product line with clones exhibiting the desired specifications and attributes for both the medical and adult-use market. Under the Cannabis Act, a cultivation license can sell product to other licensed facilities fostering new business to business relationships and the ability to create quick strategic partnerships as the market becomes established. All starting materials sold as clones to other cultivators have a flower buy back program with Experion. As well, Experion can also sell clones for medical purposes to qualified individuals as a licensed medical supplier.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Viridium COO, commented, "We are very excited launching our clone business and looking forward to future sales with new and established cultivators across Canada. By supplying genetics, further conversations leading to partnerships and buy back programs often evolve and we look forward to developing more of these relationships through our starter materials sales program."

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production (Experion Biotechologies Inc.), medical products production (EFX Labs), property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.). Experion Biotechnologies Inc. is a Health Canada licensed producer of cannabis, which operates outside of Mission, BC.

More information about Viridium can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

