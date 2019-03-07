CounterPath Corporation: CallSprout Deploys White Label Bria Softphones and Hosted Stretto Platform from CounterPath to Provide Superior Experience for SMB Customers

New Solution Provides High-Quality Voice and Video Calls, IM and Presence, File Sharing, Integration with Salesforce, and SMS And Collaboration Capabilities, Resulting in a Differentiated Service Offering for VoIP Provider's Customers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and solution providers, today announced CallSprout, a Florida-based VoIP service and equipment provider to small and medium-sized business and call centers, selected CounterPath to provide a custom, white label Bria® softphone solution to solve quality and usability issues with their existing softphone clients, and add differentiated services using the CounterPath StrettoTM Platform.

During a migration to a new PBX platform, CallSprout, recognized a need to replace its existing desktop and mobile softphones that were, due to varied interfaces between desktop and mobile applications and a lack of modern UC features, providing inconsistent call quality and a disjointed, less than optimal user experience. After evaluating multiple softphone solution providers, CallSprout selected CounterPath based on its reputation as a market leader with robust, high-quality solutions and the ability to customize solutions.

'We pride ourselves on delivering top of the line services and solutions, and our existing softphones just weren't cutting it,' said Eric Bucher, CEO of CallSprout. 'We needed a solution that would be dependable and easy to manage and provide a consistent user experience. CounterPath delivered it all.'

CounterPath's solution for CallSprout includes customized white-labeled mobile and desktop applications, branded with CallSprout logo and colors, with a consistent interface across platforms for better usability. CallSprout is also leveraging the Stretto Platform to streamline and automate deployment to customers and enhance provisioning and management. Complementing its commitment to provide communication tools that make running a business easier, the VoIP provider can, with Stretto, send customers welcome emails and include helpful 'How To' videos to get them up and running quickly. Further, the softphone clients automatically configure themselves when users log in. Additionally, Stretto allows CallSprout to add new, differentiating services such as messaging, collaboration, and virtual meeting rooms.

'The CounterPath solution gives us the ability to transition to a carrier-grade softphone solution, while still being commercially viable for our business and customers,' continued Bucher. 'By layering on collaboration and additional services, CallSprout has a differentiated offering beyond traditional Unified Communication offerings that will help grow our business with existing and new customers.'

'We're proud to provide CallSprout with a game-changing UCC solution,' said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales, Marketing and Product at CounterPath. 'Our robust provisioning and management software, which ensures positive user adoption and enhanced customer experiences, was a key factor in their decision-making process. With these new capabilities, CallSprout can expand their addressable market with an exceptional, distinctive offering.'

For more information on the CallSprout customer story, please visit www.counterpath.com/case-study-callsprout.

About CallSprout

Initially, CallSprout offered straightforward VoIP services to clients in the United States and around the world in various industries, and we still do. However, over the last few years, we have watched the needs of our clients change as their businesses continue to grow. As a result, we completely revamped our offering and now provide cloud-based communications, which utilize CRM, phone, ad word and marketing data to provide predictive analytics to companies. In addition, we also offer SMS, ringless voicemail drop, local presence calling, and cutting-edge business intelligence tools to create customized wallboards with any KPI imaginable.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto PlatformTM server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified communications experience across any network. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions deliver high-quality voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings to our customers such as AT&T, Avaya, Bell Canada, BT, Liberty Global, Ribbon Communications, Uber and Vonex. Visit counterpath.com and follow @counterpath.

