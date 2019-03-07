ArisGlobal Launches Enterprise-Level Document Management Platform

LifeSphere EasyDocs enables the life sciences industry to eliminate multiple siloed applications and reduce integration complexities while unifying document management

MIAMI, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 200 global life sciences companies, today announced the release of LifeSphere EasyDocs, an advanced cloud platform that streamlines enterprise document management across the product development lifecycle. Seamlessly woven into ArisGlobal's LifeSphere ecosystem, which includes the LifeSphere Clinical, Regulatory, Safety and Medical Affairs platforms, life sciences organizations will now have a highly configurable, scalable solution that gives users a unified view of content and data across all domains. LifeSphere EasyDocs significantly improves user productivity and operational efficiency, and delivers the critical 'single source of truth' for assured compliance across the end-to-end development lifecycle.

"Today's life sciences company wants to achieve faster document approvals that meet both changing compliance requirements and global business needs for collaboration. An enterprise content management solution, unified across the end-to-end product development lifecycle, can make the difference by enabling improved communication, collaboration, visibility and process efficiency over data and content, and ultimately help achieve faster document approval," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal. "LifeSphere EasyDocs, using ArisGlobal's platform-based approach, is highly configurable and designed to support various business processes and document types, while ensuring the flow of information across drug development functions. It offers the potential to replace disparate point solutions, lowering technology costs and increasing return on investment."

LifeSphere EasyDocs offers the following capabilities as part of its unified platform for document and content management:

Advanced document management platform with highly configurable lifecycle and workflow management modules

Cross-domain 'Single source of truth' for all types of documents in drug development functions

An intuitive, easy-to-use and mobile-enabled user interface

Seamless integration with the entire LifeSphere ecosystem that includes clinical, regulatory, safety and medical information

Open SOA architecture and highly interoperable API library, offering easy integration with third-party systems

Pre-validated deployment on the state-of-the-art Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud

ArisGlobal is also announcing LifeSphere Publishing, part of the LifeSphere Regulatory platform, giving companies a cloud-based solution for compiling, publishing and validating regulatory submissions, with full support for all major global eCTD requirements.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates our proprietary Nava cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) architecture. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.