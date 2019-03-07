CRF Bracket Welcomes Susie Robinson as Chief People Officer

Strategic Senior Appointment Spearheads Compelling Work Culture for Continued Success

LONDON & PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRF Bracket today announced that Susie Robinson will join the company as Chief People Officer. Susie brings to CRF Bracket more than two decades of human resources leadership with an impressive track record of success as a global HR executive. She has overseen talent management and human capital strategy during critical periods of strategic expansion for companies including B. Braun, Dow Jones and Lumeris, and has a wealth of experience in multiple sectors, including media, digital marketing, business information services, healthcare tech and life sciences. Responsible for recruitment, retention and workplace culture, Susie will create world-class people programs and practices to support CRF Bracket's more than 1500 employees worldwide.

"As a fast-growing company with an emerging and active culture, our ability to succeed is a reflection of the people who choose to spend their time with us - we place great importance on investing in, and developing, exceptional people," said Mike Nolte, CEO, CRF Bracket. "Adding Susie to our team is a pivotal moment because she brings a powerful combination of strategic insight and partnership that moves us more urgently to shape the future of this company."

Commenting on her appointment, Susie said: "I am here for the same reason I think most people join CRF Bracket - to help our customers change the world with life-changing medicines using technology that patients enjoy. Our mission will be brought to life by connecting our unique legacy with our aspiration to nurture a culture of innovation: respecting our traditions and keeping an urgent focus on bringing great ideas to market that will take our company and our customers to a new level. I knew there was no better company to join if I wanted to make an impact, and it is an honor for me to lead the people function for CRF Bracket."

Susie graduated from California State University at Fullerton with a BA in Psychology and is also a long-time Advisory Board member of the Wharton Center for Human Resources Research Advisory Group of the University of Pennsylvania and Vice Chairman of the Board of the Women's Business Development Council.

About CRF Bracket

CRF Bracket was formed in 2018 by the merger of CRF Health and Bracket to provide life science companies with patient-centric technology solutions that advance clinical research and transform the patient experience. The company's solutions include electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), eConsent, patient engagement, interactive response technology (IRT), clinical supply forecasting and management, and endpoint quality services that combine advanced analytics and therapeutic area-specific scientific consulting. CRF Bracket's applications are trusted by pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, including all of the top 20 pharmas, as well as CROs, biotechs, and academic institutions on over 4,000 global clinical trials. For nearly 20 years, CRF Bracket has been committed to helping life science companies bring life-changing therapies to patients and communities around the world.

